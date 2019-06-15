Alaphilippe assessment, Brailsford on Cobo, Porte previews the mountains – Dauphine Podcast

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we look back at stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QyuickStep) came out on top after winning from the early break, and Philippa York gives her expert analysis on the Frenchman and who he compares to from the past two decades.

We also hear from Dave Brailsford on the shocking news that Juan Jose Cobo may be stripped of his 2011 Vuelta a España title. Such a move would make Team Ineos' Chris Froome the overall winner, and as such the first British rider to win a Grand Tour.

With the Dauphiné about to reach the mountains and the first real test since the time trial, we also hear from Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).

The long Criterium du Dauphine stage from Saint-Vulbas on the Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne included eight categorised climbs and was made harder a by heavy rain at the start and a stiff headwind once the sun emerged to dry the road and the riders.

Alaphilippe was the local favourite to win but that put him under pressure and Mühlberger made him work for victory. Mühlberger attacked several times on the late Col de Beaune climb and then lead out the sprint with aggression, with only the photo-finish confirming that Alaphilippe had beaten him by a few inches.

