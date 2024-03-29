AG Insurance takes control of Women's team after 'insurmountable difference of vision' with founder

By Jackie Tyson
published

Natascha den Ouden steps away after six years of hard work and development

GHENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 24: A general view of Kim Le Court-Pienaar of Mauritius, Julia Borgstrom of Sweden, Marthe Goossens of Belgium, Anya Louw of Australia, Maud Rijnbeek of The Netherlands, Ilse Pluimers of The Netherlands and AG Insurance-Soudal Team prior to the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024, Women's Elite a 127.1km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on February 24, 2024 in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
AG Insurance-Soudal introduced prior to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

AG Insurance have become the majority share holder of the Women’s WorldTour team which bears its name, AG Insurance-Soudal, announcing that the company will control 76% of shares after a dispute amongst the team's management.  

The remaining shares will be retained by Decoulef, the company which operates the men’s WorldTour team Soudal-QuickStep. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1