Jolien D'hoore joins NXTG Racing as sports director in 2022
Belgian sprinter set to retire following final race at Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Jolien D’hoore (SD Worx) is set to retire from professional racing following the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes held on October 2 and will become a sports director for the development team at NXTG Racing beginning in January of 2022.
D'hoore will focus on helping the under-23 women's team to achieve their goals in the new season, according to a press release issued Thursday. She will also combine this role with a position at Cycling Vlaanderen.
"I’m really looking forward to my new adventure with NXTG Racing. The team has a really clear vision about women’s cycling, which I totally support. I think it’s really important that they give young cyclists a chance to develop themselves in a safe environment," D’hoore said.
"I have a lot of experience in cycling and I would like to teach the girls all those things. I’m super excited to be a part of NXTG Racing and I’m looking forward to next season."
The Belgian sprinter has had a successful 15-year career in both road and track racing, and spent her final season enjoying competition with SD Worx while also placing a focus on competing in the Madison at the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, an unfortunate crash took her and compatriot Lotte Kopecky out of contention for the event at the Izu Velodrome.
D'hoore is currently competing for Belgium at the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders. She confirmed to Cyclingnews that following the elite women's road race, she will participate in the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes as her final race.
"My last races will be the mixed relay and the road race at Worlds and then Paris-Roubaix. I’m looking forward to these last race and I’m going to enjoy it," D'hoore said.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.