'After the Tour de France Femmes I'll be able to relax' - Kristen Faulkner rolls on with Olympic titles still sinking in

US rider makes second appearance at French Grand Tour after crash-marred 2022 debut

US' Kristen Faulkner celebrates her gold medal victory on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's cycling road race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP)
Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) is making her second appearance at the Tour de France Femmes as the Olympic Games road race and Team Pursuit champion, however,  it isn’t her newly acquired gold bands and gold-detailed bike that she’s most thankful for, but simply being healthy at the start of cycling’s biggest race.

Her first appearance at the inaugural 2022 edition delivered a pre-race case of COVID-19 to dampen her preparations and three early crashes led to her only finishing in the top 25 of one stage. After a successful Giro d'Italia Women it became a Tour of survival for the Alaskan. Still, survive she did, all the way to the top of La Super Planche des Belles Filles, 26:02 down on 2022 race winner and stage victor on that day, Annemiek van Vleuten. 

