After missing Tour de France, Dumoulin diagnosed with tendon tear
Sunweb rider's knee injury more serious than previously thought
The knee injury that forced Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to miss the Tour de France is more serious than previously thought. A new MRI scan at the academic hospital in Maastricht revealed a tear in a tendon in Dumoulin's knee, a result of a crash during the Giro d'Italia. The diagnosis means a longer rehabilitation for the Dutchman.
Related Articles
Tom Dumoulin abandons Giro d'Italia
Knee injury giving Dumoulin doubts about Tour de France
Dumoulin not holding back in Dauphine TT despite metal splinter in knee
Dumoulin quits the Criterium du Dauphine to avoid irritating injured knee
Dumoulin undergoes minor knee surgery
Tom Dumoulin ruled out of Tour de France
Dumoulin says Sunweb departure is 'currently out of the question'
Sunweb 'surprised' by reports of Dumoulin departure
Tom Dumoulin nears Sunweb exit as Jumbo-Visma wait in the wings
Tom Dumoulin's future remains in limbo as Sunweb negotiations drag on
Dumoulin unlikely to return to racing in 2019
"As we all know Tom crashed hard in the Giro and the impact caused several different injuries to his bone, tendon, cartilage and soft tissue within his knee," said Team Sunweb physician Anko Boelens.
"We closely monitored the injuries via MRI scans and step by step, together with Tom, determined the optimum between rest, training and treatment. At the moment, the tendon is the limiting factor. For the last three weeks the focus on making it to the Tour de France has been shifted to a focus on full recovery and that will continue to be the case in the next period."
After Dumoulin's crash during stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia, it was thought the rehabilitation would take only a few weeks of rest. Dumoulin started the Criterium du Dauphine and made it as far as stage 6 before abandoning the race.
Doctors then found that there was still a small piece of asphalt inside Dumoulin's knee and surgically removed it, closing the wound with ten stitches. Dumoulin was en route to an altitude training camp to prepare for the Tour de France when he turned around, knowing that the Tour was not feasible.
Rumours began to circulate that Dumoulin would try to break his contract with Sunweb over the team's management of his injury, but the rider quashed the speculation, saying a change of teams was out of the question.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy