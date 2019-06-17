Dumoulin undergoes minor knee surgery

Image 1 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at the start of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin talks with reporters (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) tried to fight on in the Giro d'Italia but his knee injury proved to be too painful (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) started stage 5 but soon climbed off (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) underwent minor knee surgery to remove a shard of gravel that was causing inflammation. The Dutchman abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné because of an irritated knee and returned home to have further examination at the OCON Medical Centre.

"Tom underwent minor surgery yesterday, in which they removed what initially looked like a metal splinter, but was ultimately a tiny shard of gravel," said Sunweb's physician Camiel Aldershof. "We decided to remove the piece because it was causing a slight inflammatory reaction."

Dumoulin had injured his knee during a crash on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia in May. During the crash a chainring had cut into his knee, injuring a tendon and leaving what doctor's initially thought was a tiny metal shard under his skin.

Now that the shard of gravel has been removed, Dumoulin is expected to travel to altitude for a final block of training ahead of the Tour de France.

"Tom did a test ride this morning and all went well. He is now cleared to travel to altitude and continue his preparations. Progression will be closely monitored day by day, possibly adapting training plans accordingly, but the signs are good already," Aldershof said.