Adecco comes back to pro cycling

Marc Sergeant and Van Den Broeck chat before the start of the press conference (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Ten years after the Lotto team first collaborated with Adecco, the human resources company is making its come-back to the sport. In a press release, Adecco announced that it will become official partner of the Lotto Cycling Team in 2012 after having been co-sponsor from 2000 to 2002.

Lotto, which has earned an automatic license for the 2012 World Tour thanks to its presence within the top 15 teams in the world, has been brought to life after the Belgian lottery decided to split from the Omega Pharma-Lotto squad and make up an outfit on its own.

"We are very happy to have become a partner of this renewed cycling project. Adecco has a long tradition in supporting sports and athletes all over the world. In this way, we help dedicated people to reach their goals in work and life," said Mark De Smedt, Country Manager for Adecco Belgium and Luxembourg.

The new team will officially be named Lotto-Belisol next season and include riders such as André Greipel, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Jelle Vanendert. Bike manufacturer Ridley will provide the outfit with equipment.

