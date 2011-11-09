Lotto and Belisol to co-sponsor for three years

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The Lotto Cycling Project has confirmed that it will be called Lotto-Belisol for the next three years. The Belgian window and door manufacturer, which has sponsored the Lotto women's team, had been earlier rumoured in the Belgian media as the new co-sponsor.

“We know the difficulties of sports, especially cycling, to get funding,” said sports director Marc Sergeant in a statement. “Our team is now number 13 in the UCI rankings. A return to the top ten is our first goal.”

One way to reach that goal is through the financial support of sponsors. “In these difficult economic times it is not easy to obtain a long term commitment from a sponsor, even though many companies remain convinced of the importance and benefits of sports sponsorship," said team administrative manager Bill Olivier.

“Belisol is a highly respected Belgian company which also has ambitions internationally, and has experience in sports sponsorship. it is an ideal partner for our sponsor Lotto,” he continued. “Together they ensure the anchoring of the Belgian team, where our goal continues to be to give opportunities to Belgian riders to compete at the highest level.”

The newly-formed team will feature top riders Andre Greipel, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Jelle Vanendert and Jürgen Roelandts.