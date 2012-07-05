Accent Jobs' Goris dies of heart attack at age 30

Image 1 of 3 Rob Goris (Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Rob Goris (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Rob Goris (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rob Goris of Team Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's has died of a heart attack at age 30. He was visiting the Tour de France at the time, and suffered the fatal attack in his hotel in Rouen.

Goris began his sports career as a professional ice hockey player. He started cycling in 2009 and then changed sports, riding for the Continental ranked Team Palmans-Cras in 2010. That year he won the Belgian national title for elites without a contract. In 2011 he joined Accent Jobs.

He had appeared Wednesday night on the television show “Vive le Velo”, along with his girlfriend, Katrien Van Looy, granddaughter of former cyclist Rik Van Looy. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, he “appeared perfectly healthy and told about his long endurance training last week."