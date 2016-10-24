Abu Dhabi Tour in numbers

Image 1 of 5 Tanel Kangert (Astana) won the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 2 of 5 The Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish (DImensin Data) wins stage 2 at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Abu Dhabi Tour) Image 5 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 sprint at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Tour concluded on Sunday, with Mark Cavendish sprinting to his second victory of the race on the Yas Marina F1 circuit and Tanel Kangert safely wrapping up overall victory after winning Saturday’s summit finish stage at Jabel Hafeet.

The four-stage Emirate race has been included on the 2017 WorldTour calendar and will move from October to February next year as the race looks to grow in the years to come.

The organisers proclaimed the second edition - the final in the current incarnation - a success, and have sent us some stats and figures from the race.

2,700kg – the amount of ice provided for teams.

40,000 – water bottles distributed.

10,200kg – team equipment delivered from 20 different countries.

147 – the total number of vehicles.

Speed and power

555km – the total distance of the race across its four stages.

44.534km/h – the average speed across those stages.

12h27’34” – the total time it took.

71.7km/h – Mark Cavendish’s top speed during his victorious stage 2 sprint. His average speed for the final kilometer was 63km/h.

882 watts – Giacomo Nizzolo’s power output as he sprinted to victory on stage 1.

384 watts – Nicolas Roche’s average power output of Nicolas Roche on Jabel Hafeet, where the Irishman finished second. His maximum power was 648 watts.

The peloton

107 – the number of riders at the start.

102 – riders at the finish.

33 – nations represented in the bunch, from five continents.

18 – the age of the youngest participant, Alan Banaszek (Poland).

45 – the age of the oldest rider in the peloton, Davide Rebellin (Italy), who, like Banaszek, rides for the CCC-Sprandi Polkowice team.

Media

19 – the number of TV production cameras. 9 at the finish, 4 at the start, 1 in each of the two helicopters, 4 on the in-race motorbikes.

28 – hours of live coverage on the host broadcaster, Abu Dhabi Sports Channel.

177 – countries providing TV coverage.

1,974 – articles published online about the Abu Dhabi Tour during the race.

2,068 – media accreditations printed.

12,000 – photos taken by the official photographers.