AbsoluteBlack launches new graphene chain lube with huge longevity and efficiency claims

AbsoluteBlack has added a new graphene chain lube product to its portfolio, and with it comes huge claims of efficiency, impressive watt savings, and an astoundingly high price.

The cycling brand best known for its oval chainrings has developed a new hydrocarbon lubricant containing graphene. AbsoluteBlack claims that its formulation has outstanding durability per application, delivering reduced friction for prolonged periods of use.

Two years in development, the graphene lube blend is bereft of toxic solvents, using a wax-based water emulsion with an inherently superior resistance to moisture to thwart chain friction.

Correctly applied, the durability claims are tremendous. AbsoluteBlack says that a single application of its new lubricant will last effectively for up to 1800km of riding. Enabling this lubrication endurance is graphene, which has a low friction coefficient and can successfully fill all those minuscule surface imperfections on your drivetrain, preventing abrasion.

Graphene also repels water and resists oxidation, reducing rust exposure on your chain. Due to its incredible strength, even a single atom layer of graphene can be an extremely effective lubricant additive. AbsoluteBlack's control testing has seen this new lubricant record a claimed energy saving of up to seven watts.

AbsoluteBlack is marketing its new graphene lubricant in two volumes. The 14ml canister retails for £11.99 ($14.95) and 140ml of AbsoluteBLACK graphene lube, prices at £114.99 ($145.95).