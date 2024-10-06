A flat, a chase and an impossible task – Tiffany Cromwell's 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships

By
published

'In cycling, but especially gravel racing you need not only the legs, but also a little bit of luck' says Australian, who didn't have fortune on her side in Leuven

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 05/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Women Elite Race - Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) at the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

This was the year where it looked to be all coming together for Tiffany Cromwell as she headed into the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships – experience, form, support and terrain where she’s already proved her winning ability – but there was one thing not on her side. Luck.

The Australian, who won the European Gravel Championships races against a packed field on a similar course last year, had solid top ten results in the last two editions of the rainbow race. With the terrain in her favour this time there was every reason to hope that she could chase more this year, a podium perhaps or – in the dream scenario – even the rainbow jersey.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.