'A dream' - Thibau Nys bounces back from illness with third place at Cyclo-cross Worlds behind Van der Poel and Van Aert

Thibau Nys suffered an illness two weeks before the Cyclo-Cross World Championships which caused him to miss the Maasmechelen World Cup and then abandon the following day at Hoogerheide. However, he rose to the occasion in Liévin on Sunday and was in the thick of the battle for medals.

Despite Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and compatriot Wout van Aert, who have won 10 of the last 11 world titles, riding clear, Nys was able to clinch the bronze medal in the elite men's race after a closely fought battle with Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands).

After winning world cyclo-cross titles at junior and under-23 levels the Belgian stepped up to new heights to take his first elite medal behind the two stars of the discipline.

"I think it was the highest possible result, behind Wout [Van Aert] and Mathieu [Van der Poel] is like a dream," added Nys.

"I had quite a difficult two weeks, but I knew that if I could have my level then a podium was possible. I think I did everything right last week, I gave the body the rest it needed. Then I was riding on my level again today.

"Wout [Van Aert] didn't have the start that he wanted and then everyone was riding their own pace and their own rhythm because you can't really focus on someone else on that course.

"The moment Wout came past me, I was struggling a bit with the right lines and also the right moment to change a bike. Then at one moment, I felt that my pace could be a little bit higher than Joris [Nieuwenhuis'] and I could make a difference.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think I made the right attack at the right moment, riding the climb to make a difference between us."

Nys believes that another road season will help him to improve and hopes to 'make a big step' to close in on Van der Poel, whose seventh title win saw him match the record of Erik De Vlaeminck for the most men's World Championship titles.

The young Belgian has shown the capacity to compete with the best, beating Van Aert following a blistering last-lap attack at the World Cup in Benidorm just weeks before the Worlds. But he believes there is still a 'big difference' to match Van der Poel's levels.

"I can still improve a lot in the next couple of years and make a big step," added the 22-year-old.

"I think my road season is going to help me a lot with that. There is still quite a big difference.

"You see in the last few races there is still a lot of work to do to get closer to Mathieu [Van der Poel].”

Looking ahead to the road in 2025

Thibau Nys is set to make his Grand Tour debut this season and he already has one Tour de France stage in his mind.

The 22-year-old had a breakthrough road season last year with Lidl-Trek taking a win at each stage race he started, a total of eight pro victories, and the overall classification in the Tour of Hungary.

After having success in the smaller stage races last season Nys will ride his first Grand Tour in 2025 and will be vying for a Tour de France spot. The other option, he confirmed at training camp back in January, will be the Vuelta a España.

The Belgian also has his sights set specifically on stage two of the Tour, which finishes with a kick-up to Boulogne-sur-Mer, with another chance potentially presenting itself to Nys on stage 7 atop the Mûr-de-Bretagne.

"I will do some Ardennes classics and I will do my first Grand Tour." said Nys after 'Cross Worlds. "I just hope to up the level up compared to last season.

“I think I won a lot the last road season, and now I just wanted to make it happen in the bigger races as well. Maybe [the Tour de France], it’s still not decided yet, it is an option.

“It will be a learning process, but on the other hand, I want to go there for a result. The level is so high and the spots are quite important, so you just have to be there and be ready to win. You can't go in there just for experience.

"Stage two looks perfect," he said, half jokingly, "we will see. I will just try to be at my best level possible and see what happens. Maybe it's too early or comes at the right time. We will see."