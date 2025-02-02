'A dream' - Thibau Nys bounces back from illness with third place at Cyclo-cross Worlds behind Van der Poel and Van Aert

'I had quite a difficult two weeks, but I knew that if I could have my level then a podium was possible' says Belgian after first elite podium

Thibau Nys on the podium with Van Aert and Van der Poel
Thibau Nys on the podium with Van Aert and Van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys suffered an illness two weeks before the Cyclo-Cross World Championships which caused him to miss the Maasmechelen World Cup and then abandon the following day at Hoogerheide. However, he rose to the occasion in Liévin on Sunday and was in the thick of the battle for medals.

Despite Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and compatriot Wout van Aert, who have won 10 of the last 11 world titles, riding clear, Nys was able to clinch the bronze medal in the elite men's race after a closely fought battle with Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands).

