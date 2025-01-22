'The Tour de France would fit him the best' – Thibau Nys to make Grand Tour debut in 2025

Belgian announces road schedule for the coming season with a step up in race quality at the Ardennes and either the Tour or Vuelta

Belgian Thibau Nys of Lidl-Trek and Belgian Arjen Livyns of Lotto Dstny pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the Belgian Championships cycling, 220 km, from Sint-Lievens-Houtem to Zottegem, on Sunday 23 June 2024. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) will race a Grand Tour for the first time in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Multi-discipline sensation Thibau Nys will definitely make his Grand Tour debut in 2024 with Lidl-Trek. Whether that will be at the Tour de France or Vuelta a España is still undecided, however, the young Belgian is ready for the step up.

He's towards the crucial point of the cyclocross calendar with the World Championships in Liévin coming on February 2, and looking like he's in the form of his life, but it will be a quick turnaround before he starts his road campaign in April.

