A cannibal with a human heart - Tadej Pogačar shows fair play during Giro d'Italia dominance

Slovenian expected to target a fifth win in pink on Saturday's final mountain stage

Giro d'Italia leader Tadej Pogacar after stage 19
Giro d'Italia leader Tadej Pogacar after stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has dominated the 2024 Giro d'Italia since the Grande Partenza in Turin and has worn the maglia rosa since stage 2 but seeing Geraint Thomas crash in front of him was a sudden reminder that overall victory is not assured until he crosses the final finish line in Rome on Sunday.

Pogačar leads Dani Martinez by 7:42 and Thomas by 8:04 but a crash could suddenly change that and even take him out of the race. Of the 176 starters, 34 riders who lined up in Turin have already abandoned the Giro, with Andrea Piccolo of EF Education-EasyPost the latest crash victim, with just two stages left to race.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.