A cannibal with a human heart - Tadej Pogačar shows fair play during Giro d'Italia dominance

Tadej Pogačar has dominated the 2024 Giro d'Italia since the Grande Partenza in Turin and has worn the maglia rosa since stage 2 but seeing Geraint Thomas crash in front of him was a sudden reminder that overall victory is not assured until he crosses the final finish line in Rome on Sunday.

Pogačar leads Dani Martinez by 7:42 and Thomas by 8:04 but a crash could suddenly change that and even take him out of the race. Of the 176 starters, 34 riders who lined up in Turin have already abandoned the Giro, with Andrea Piccolo of EF Education-EasyPost the latest crash victim, with just two stages left to race.

The Slovenian has hinted he will go on the attack during Saturday's final mountain stage over Monte Grappa but will surely avoid any risks on the descent to the stage finish in Bassano del Grappa.

"I've known for almost 15 years now since I started racing that crashes can happen anytime," Pogačar said.

"When you're on the bike, you never know what can happen. You need to be focused. You need to think about what can happen and try to anticipate that. you can't always be 100% focused but you try to be.

Pogačar saw Thomas touch a wheel in front of him and crash on his side. Fortunately, it was not at high speed and the Welshman got up and could race on.

"He came down suddenly, I don't know what happened," Pogačar said.

"Everyone showed some respect and we waited for him. Nobody wanted to do anything stupid, so it was a nice moment, perhaps not for Thomas, but for cycling. I hope he's OK and that tomorrow he's going to be good."

Pogačar has dominated the 2024 Giro d'Italia, winning five stages, but has also allowed other riders and teams to go on the attack and chase success. His rivals are weary of him dominating with apparent ease but acknowledge his superiority and sense of fair play. He is a cannibal with a human heart.

"The whole Giro was really, really great in terms of respect," Pogačar suggested. "Of course, we're always flicking each other in the bunch but with a lot of respect."

The stage 19 finish in Sappada is close to the Slovenian border and huge numbers of Slovenians have already travelled to Italy to cheer on Pogačar during the final weekend of racing.

They sang out Pogačar's name as he completed his post-stage interviews in Sappada. Many of his family and friends, his fan club and the Pogi Team development squad were all seen at the finish.

Pogačar waved to the fans and took fame and public attention with the same ease as Grand Tour racing and winning.

"It's an extra pressure but at the same time, you feel a bit special. It's a good thing. I try to enjoy it," he said, modestly.

"Maybe in a few years, everybody will forget about me, so I'll try to enjoy it. Then I can have my peace, and I'll be happy with that, too."

The Monte Grappa climb is covered twice during Saturday's stage. It is expected to be packed with Italian tifosi but also thousands of Slovenian Pogačar fans.

Two days ago Pogačar hinted at making a final attack, a final show of his superiority, to take a fifth stage victory in the maglia rosa, just as Eddy Merckx did in 1973. He was cautious about pre-announcing an attack and victory, especially after Thomas' crash but the expectation is growing.

"Today was an easier day for us, so tomorrow we can try to stay in control from the start and then put a good pace on the first climb," Pogačar said.

"Tomorrow is the last chance to have a stage win for the climbers, we can see what we can do as a team."