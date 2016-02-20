50,000 tickets sold for 2016 Track World Championships

Image 1 of 6 Bradley Wiggins driving Great Britain in the team pursuit gold medal ride (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 6 Bradley Wiggins gets ready to compete in the team pursuit (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 6 Mark Cavendish slingshots Bradley Wiggins into the race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 4 of 6 Supporters cheer on Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins as he tries to break the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 5 of 6 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) starts an effort Image 6 of 6 Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the women's Omnium

British Cycling has announced that 50,000 tickets have been sold for this year's Track World Championships which will be held on the London velodrome built for the 2012 London Olympics.

The British federation claimed the ticket sales and interest for track racing in Britain will make this year's Track World Championships "the most successful in the modern era."

The five days of racing will be held between 2-6 March at the Lee Valley VeloPark. Nine of the 12 sessions are now completely sold out with limited tickets still available via the on-line seller Ticketmaster for the remaining sessions. For further ticket availability and event information visit www.trackcyclingworlds2016.london/tickets.

The Track World Championships form part of UK Sport's National Lottery funded #EveryRoadtoRio series which features more than 30 world class events to help athletes qualify and prepare for Rio 2016.

Many of the best track riders in the world will fight for medals and rainbow jerseys on the London track and for qualification for the limited places for this summer’s Rio Olympics.

Great Britain recently announced its team for the Track World Championships, confirming that Mark Cavendish would ride in the six-discipline Omnium event. Also in the Great Britain team are Laura Trott, Jason Kenny, and Joanna Rowsell.

Bradley Wiggins will be joined in the pursuit team by Steven Burke, Owain Doull, Andy Tennant, Jon Dibben and Chris Latham. There is also a spot for Ed Clancy. The three-time Olympic medallist has been out with a back injury but is likely to race the Scratch race in London next month. The exact five-man pursuit team for London has yet to be confirmed, with the coaching staff keen to asses the riders during the final three weeks of training.

Great Britain will face serious competition from teams from Australia, France, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and China.

"We are delighted to see over 50,000 tickets sold, reflecting the incredible popularity of cycling in this country and the growing appetite for world class cycling events," British Cycling's director of cycle sport and membership Jonny Clay said.

"The championships will see the very best riders from around the world compete to win the coveted rainbow jersey and a packed velodrome will provide a fantastic atmosphere, for riders and spectators alike."

Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the London Track World Championships, with reports, photo galleries of all the action, news and special interviews.