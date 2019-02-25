303 Project prepares for 2019 at Bay Area camp - Gallery

Colorad-based Continental team will start at Redlands Bicycle Classic
Colorado-based Continental team 303 Project recently completed a training camp ahead of the 2019 season in the Bay Area east of San Francisco. The 13-rider roster includes newcomer Johann Van Zyl, who rode the past six seasons with the South African team most recently known as Dimension Data.
The 2019 season marks the third year for the 303 Project and the second at the UCI Continental level. The team reportedly lost a major sponsor heading into this year, forcing the Boulder program to curtail expansion plans and focus on the US domestic calendar. The team will open the season at the first race of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour, the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California March 13-17.
The team will follow the USAC Pro Road Tour to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Joe Martin Stage Race April 4-7 and then the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico May 1-5.
303 Project 2019 roster: Tony Baca, Eric Brunner, Flavio De Luna, Cullen Easter, Griffin Easter, Grant Ellwood, Bernat Font Mas, Rolando Gonzalez, Isaiah Newkirk, Jake Silverberg, Austin Stephens, Chris Winn, Johann van Zyl
