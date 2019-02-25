303 Project prepares for 2019 at Bay Area camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 26 303 Project riders train in the California sun (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 2 of 26 The 2019 303 Project (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 3 of 26 303 Project riders training in California (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 4 of 26 Mac Cassin and a teammate at the 303 Project camp (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 5 of 26 Grant Ellwood and Rolando Gonzalez at the 303 Project training camp (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 6 of 26 303 Project riders get ready for a day of training at camp (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 7 of 26 303 Project's Isaiah Newkirk (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 8 of 26 Bernat Font Mas and 303 Project teammates at training camp (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 9 of 26 303 Project physiotherapist Albert Montserrat enjoys a ride with the team and the Peet's Coffee Masters (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 10 of 26 303 Projecr riders make a coffee stop at Peet's (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 11 of 26 303 Project director Nicholas Greeff connecting with fans (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 12 of 26 303 Project team physiotherapist Albert Montserrat looks after riders at the camp (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 13 of 26 Tony Baca gets ready for a 303 Project training ride (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 14 of 26 303 Projecr riders train in the Bay Area (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 15 of 26 303 Project's Bernat Font Mas (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 16 of 26 303 Project riders regroup at the top of a climb (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 17 of 26 303 Project team director Nicholas Greeff loading bikes (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 18 of 26 Bikes are loaded on the 303 Project van (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 19 of 26 303 Project's Isaiah Newkirk in front on a climb (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 20 of 26 303 Project's Isaiah Newkirk (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 21 of 26 303 Project's Eric Brunner (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 22 of 26 A quick stop to refuel for 303 Project (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 23 of 26 Bernat Font Mas in front on a climb at the 303 Project camp (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 24 of 26 303 Project riders training in California (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 25 of 26 A 303 Project rider enjoys the California terrain (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc) Image 26 of 26 Coffee helps fuel the ride for 303 Project riders (Image credit: Cody Mann / www.codymann.cc)

Colorado-based Continental team 303 Project recently completed a training camp ahead of the 2019 season in the Bay Area east of San Francisco. The 13-rider roster includes newcomer Johann Van Zyl, who rode the past six seasons with the South African team most recently known as Dimension Data.

The 2019 season marks the third year for the 303 Project and the second at the UCI Continental level. The team reportedly lost a major sponsor heading into this year, forcing the Boulder program to curtail expansion plans and focus on the US domestic calendar. The team will open the season at the first race of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour, the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California March 13-17.

The team will follow the USAC Pro Road Tour to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Joe Martin Stage Race April 4-7 and then the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico May 1-5.

303 Project 2019 roster: Tony Baca, Eric Brunner, Flavio De Luna, Cullen Easter, Griffin Easter, Grant Ellwood, Bernat Font Mas, Rolando Gonzalez, Isaiah Newkirk, Jake Silverberg, Austin Stephens, Chris Winn, Johann van Zyl