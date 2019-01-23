303 Project completes 2019 roster

Image 1 of 5 Griffin Easter (303 Project) beats Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 5 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Johann van Zyl (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 4 of 5 The break: Ruben Companioni (Holowesko/Citadel), Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber), Efren Santos (Canel's - Specialized), Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Bruno Langlois (Equipe du Quebec) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 5 Griffin Easter (303 Project) beats Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) on stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 303 Project team is heading into its second season on the UCI Continental level with a roster of 13 headlined by former Dimension Data rider Johann van Zyl, the team's only newcomer this year. The Colorado-based program will feature riders from six countries in 2019, including the US, Australia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Spain and South Africa.

The average age of the riders on the team in 2019 is 26, with ages ranging from 20 to 39. Van Zyl, 27, joins 303 Project after six years with the Qhubeka and Dimension Data programs. The 303 Project fielded 17 riders on its inaugural Continental roster last year.

The team earned invitations in 2018 to 2.HC races at the Tour of Utah and Colorado Classic, and continued to establish itself on the North American circuit with top individual performances. Griffin Easter won a stage at the Tour de Beauce, and was named the Most Combative Rider during stage 2 of the Tour of Utah. Eric Brunner finished second in the Tulsa Tough River Parks Criterium.

Newcomer Van Zyl will bring a wealth of top-level experience to the team. In 2018 alone he started a combined total of 21 one-day, and stage races, including Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix and the Vuelta a España.

Team riders will attend the 303 Project's first training camp in Walnut Creek, California, February 6-12, with activities including training rides, team-building exercises, a character-coaching session, sponsor relations and several meet-and-greet opportunities.

303 Project 2019 Roster:

Tony Baca

Eric Brunner

Flavio De Luna

Cullen Easter

Griffin Easter

Grant Ellwood

Bernat Font Mas

Rolando Gonzalez

Isaiah Newkirk

Jake Silverberg

Austin Stephens

Chris Winn

Johann van Zyl