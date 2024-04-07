2022 Paris-Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle non-starter in 2024 race

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Dutch National Champion DNS major blow to Roubaix prospects for Visma-Lease A Bike

Dylan van Baarle
Dylan van Baarle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease A Bike’s rollercoaster Classic season continued apace on Sunday morning with the announcement that Dylan van Baarle, the 2022 winner, was a DNS.

The team used social media to confirm that the 31-year-old Dutch National Champion would not be racing because of sickness.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

