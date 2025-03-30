Bad luck continues for Visma-Lease a Bike at Gent-Wevelgem as Kooij fractures collarbone in crash and Jorgenson's breakaway attempts stall

published

Dutch sprinter missed a corner following eventual winner Mads Pedersen, ending any chance at victory for Visma

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Belgian team rider Tiesj Benoot, Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Belgian team rider Victor Campenaerts and Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US team rider Matteo Jorgenson react after the men&#039;s elite one day 250.3 Km (155 miles) cycling race &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; from Ieper to Wevelgem on March 30, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Tiesj Benoot, Victor Campenaerts and Matteo Jorgenson after coming up empty handed in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bad luck has once again come to bite Visma-Lease a Bike at the Classics. What looked like a great situation at Gent-Wevelgem turned into a disaster in a matter of seconds when sprinter Olav Kooij "misjudged a corner" while following eventual winner Mads Pedersen's (Lidl-Trek) wheel and crashed out of contention.

Defending champion Pedersen had been putting the entire field to the sword in De Moeren and over the opening cobbled climbs before he put in another vicious attack on the first of three Plugstreet sectors of unpaved road. Only two could follow him, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Kooij.

