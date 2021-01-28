2021 Tour Series moved to August due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Tour Series of criterium races held in city centres around Great Britain has been postponed to August 2021, organisers SweetSpot have announced.

The race series, which usually takes place in May, has been moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with organisers stating that the move will give the races the "best possible chanee to take place in 2021".

Last year, the series was cancelled due to the pandemic, while in 2021 organisers are exploring the possibility of holding a series of virtual races to make up for the gap in the calendar the move will leave.

The Tour Series, which since 2009 has seen British Continental and high-end amateur teams compete across seven to 10 criterium races around the country, has seen a number of future WorldTour and ProTeam pros taste success over the years.

Tom Pidcock, who moves to Ineos Grenadiers this season, won several rounds in 2017 and 2018, while Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic), Scott Thwaites (Alpecin-Fenix), Harry Tanfield (Qhubeka Assos), Chris Lawless (Total Direct Energie), Jessica Roberts (Team BikeExchange) and Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) have all tasted success at the Tour Series over the years.

2020 saw the top-level British racing calendar decimated by the pandemic and resulting lockdowns, with the Tour de Yorkshire, Women's Tour, Tour of Britain and RideLondon Classic all cancelled.

The Tour de Yorkshire, usually held in May, has already been cancelled for 2021, while the men's RideLondon Classic won't take place either, with title sponsor Prudential withdrawing support last year.