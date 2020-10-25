2020 Giro d'Italia stage 21 highlights - Video

It was a nail-biting finale for stage 21 at the 2020 Giro d'Italia that saw one last shift of the maglia rosa move onto the shoulders of overall winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

Geoghegan Hart started the day tied on time with overnight leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb), but was able to put more than half a minute into the Australian during the 15.7km stage between Cernusco sul Naviglio and the centre of Milan.

In the end, the 25-year-old British rider secured the overall title by 39 seconds over Hindley, and had a 1:29 advantage over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), who took the final podium spot.

Geoghegan Hart's Ineos Grenadiers teammate and world champion Filippo Ganna won the final time trial with a blistering time of 17:16, besting runner-up Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) and third-placed Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) by 32 seconds. Ganna swept all three time trial stages at this year's Giro.

It was an outstanding Giro d'Italia for Ineos Grenadiers which won seven stages, along with the overall title, over the course of three weeks, despite losing Geraint Thomas on stage 3 following a crash.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 21 highlights above.