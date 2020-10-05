Geraint Thomas crashes in neutralized zone on stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia

Giro d'Italia favourite Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed during the neutralized zone on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia with the race momentarily held up as the Welshman remounted and rejoined the peloton.

The 2018 Tour de France winner came down heavily on his left side and ripped his jersey and shorts but the team informed Cyclingnews that the Ineos Grenadiers rider appeared to only suffer superficial injuries.

Stage 3 to the summit of Mount Etna is set to be the first summit finish of this year's Giro d'Italia and Thomas was well placed and surrounded by his teammates on the road to the Sicilian volcano.

Thomas started the stage sitting third overall, 23 seconds down on his teammate and race leader Filippo Ganna.

The Italian, who won the opening time trial to Palermo on Saturday, is expected to lose the maglia rosa on the first major climb of this year's race but Thomas' crash adds a new dimension as to how the stage might unfold.

More to follow...

Click here for live text coverage from stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia.