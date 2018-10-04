2019 World Championships circuit to feature in Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 6 Lizzie Deignan in the Tour de Yorkshire podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 2019 Tour de Yorkshire host towns (Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire) Image 3 of 6 Megan Guarnier wins stage 2 and the overall title at the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire) Image 4 of 6 Harry Tanfield on the Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Tour de Yorkshire stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 2019 UCI Road World Championships Harrogate Circuit (Image credit: Welcome To Yorkshire)

World Championships hopefuls will get an opportunity to test out the 2019 World Championship course next May as the Harrogate circuit has been confirmed as part of next year’s Tour de Yorkshire. The full race route is not due to be revealed until December 7, but organisers announced the eight towns that will host the four stages of the race.

The Harrogate circuit, which will feature in the World Championships next September, will be in both men’s and women’s races. The 2.1-ranked women’s race takes place over two days between May 2-3, and its host towns have yet to be decided. The wen's race will be held between May 2-5.

The market town of Bedale is the only new addition to the men's race with the other seven hosts previously holding either a stage start or finish. Doncaster, Barnsley, Scarborough, Halifax, Selby and Leeds are all returning after hosting the race in 2018. Doncaster and Scarborough featured finishes this season, with Harry Tanfield and Max Walscheid winning the respective stages, while Barnsley and Halifax were start towns.

Scarborough is the only town to have held a stage of all three editions of the race. Bridlington last featured in the Tour de Yorkshire in 2017, when it held the start of the opening stage. Selby district also held a stage start last season in the form of Tadcaster. As well as next year’s hosts, Redcar was confirmed for the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire.

“It’s always exciting to unveil the host towns for the Tour de Yorkshire and this year is no exception. We’re thrilled that Bedale will be making its debut as the town gave the riders an amazing reception when they passed through earlier this year, and I’m sure Redcar will also excel in 2020,” said Welcome to Yorkshire CEO Gary Verity. “The other locations have already proven themselves as more than worthy recipients and we cannot wait to return.

“The full route will be announced on Friday 7 December but we felt it was important to confirm the inclusion of the Harrogate circuit as the sport’s best riders are already planning their trips to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships and the Tour de Yorkshire will be the only chance they get to sample that circuit under race conditions before then.”

Having been extended from three to four days for this season, the race will step up to 2.HC category for 2019. Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) won this year’s Tour de Yorkshire, beating Euskadi-Murias rider Eduard Prades and defending champion Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) to the title.