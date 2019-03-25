Team Ineos lead Tour de Yorkshire team list

Image 1 of 5 The crowds on the Buttertubs climb in Yorkshire during the 2014 Tour de FRance (Image credit: Welcome To Yorkshire) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas and Team Sky at Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Marianne Vos wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Expect similar scenes should Yorkshire be awarded the 2019 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Deignan in the Tour de Yorkshire podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de Yorkshire has announced the teams which will take on the men's and Women's Tour de Yorkshire. The men's race will be held between May 2-5 and will be headlined by Team Ineos – the new name for Team Sky, who will be competing then for the first time with their new sponsor and in different colours after the team's change of ownership.

The Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women's race, held between May 3-4, "reads like a who's who of elite cycling talent with 12 out of the top 14 ranked teams in the world" participating, the organisers said on Monday.

For the men's race, there will be four WorldTour teams, with Team Ineos, CCC Team, Dimension Data and Katusha-Alpecin heading the roster. They will be joined by eight Professional Continental teams, seven British Continental teams, and a British national team.

The women's race will feature all the big-name teams, plus four British teams and a British national team.

"Teams want to compete at the Tour de Yorkshire because they know they will be guaranteed massive crowds, exciting racing and an electric atmosphere," said Welcome to Yorkshire commercial director Peter Dodd.

"Last year 2.6 million spectators lined the route and the fifth edition will be of added interest to many riders given that the UCI Road World Championships are taking place here in September."

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity suddenly resigned his position on Saturday on health grounds after an investigation into his expenses and his behaviour toward staff.

Men's teams: CCC Team, Dimension Data, Team Ineos, Katusha-Alpecin, Cofidis, Direct Energie, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, Hagens Berman Axeon, Manzana Postobon Team, Rally UHC Cycling, Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Vital Concept-B&B Hotels, Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes, Madison Genesis, Ribble Pro Cycling, Swift Carbon Pro Cycling, Team Wiggins, Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK, and the British National Team.

Women's teams: Ale Cipollini, Bigla, Brother UK Tifosi p/b On Form, Boels Dolmans Cycling Team, Canyon-Sram, CCC-Liv, Drops Cycling, FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, Great Britain Cycling Team, Hitec Products-Birk Sport, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar Team Women, Parkhotel Valkenburg, Storey Racing, Team Sunweb, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, Trek-Segafredo, Valcar Cylance Cycling and WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team.