Australia awarded UCI Road World Championships in 2022

The 2018 UCI Road World championships time trial podium: Tom Dumoulin, Rohan Dennis and Victor Campenaerts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling Australia announced Saturday that the city of Wollongong, New South Wales has been awarded the UCI Road World Championships in late 2022.

The events will host the under-19, under-23 and elite men’s and women’s categories for the coveted rainbow jerseys in the individual time trials, road races and the new mixed team relay.

"The eyes of the world will be on Wollongong for eight days in 2022, with an international viewing audience of 200 million people, more than 300,000 spectators and 500 media outlets staying in the region," said the Minister of Sport Stuart Ayres in a press release.

"More than one thousand competitors from more than 50 countries will compete and the event is expected to deliver $94 million to the NSW visitor economy."

It will be the second time Australia has hosted a UCI Road World Championships, with the event was held in Geelong in 2010.

At the recent UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, UCI President David Lappartient announced the list of host nations and cities for the next three years. The event is slated for Yorkshire next year, but beyond that, it will be held near the UCI headquarters in the Vaud and Valais cantons of Switzerland in 2020, while the 2021 Worlds have been assigned to the Flanders region.

The UCI also revealed that the road Worlds will return to Switzerland again in 2024, with the event due to be held at the same as the Para-Cycling Worlds in the German-speaking cantons.

Managing Director and CEO of Cycling Australia, Steve Drake, said that hosting the Worlds in 2022 was a coup for Australia and its sports.

“We look forward to a fantastic event in Wollongong that will showcase the best road cyclists from around the world and we are confident the event will attract interest across the country and inspire the next generation of Australian cyclists to ride their bikes for both sport and recreation.

"I’d like to thank all of the parties who helped make this a reality: The NSW State Government, Wollongong Council, The NSW Office of Sport, Destination NSW, Cycling NSW and our own General Manager, Kipp Kaufmann who led this project within Cycling Australia.

"This is a tremendous outcome for New South Wales, Wollongong and cycling in Australia."