2019 Tour Down Under teams gather in Adelaide - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 Peter Sagan speaks to Robbie McEwen at the 2019 Tour Down Under presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 UniSA-Australia at the 2019 Tour Down Under team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Rohan Dennis joined Bahrain-Merida in the off-season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Domenico Pozzovivo ahead of the 2019 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 UAE Team Emirates at the 2019 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Lotto Soudal ahead of the 2019 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Richie Porte leads Trek-Segafredo at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Bora-Hansgrohe at the 2019 Tour Down Under team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 Peter Sagan at the 2019 Tour Down Under team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 Phil Liggett and Robbie McEwen at the 2019 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 30 Dimension Data ahead of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 30 Peter Sagan salutes the masses in Adelaide. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 30 EF-Drapac at the 2019 Tour Down Under team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 CCC Team at the 2019 Tour Down Under presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Luke Rowe (Team Sky). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Wout Poels (Team Sky). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Team Sky arrive at the Tour Down Under team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Jumbo-Visma at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Deceuninck-QuickStep will look to pilot Elia Viviani to early success at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Movistar at the 2019 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Manuele Boaro (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Lithuanian champion Gediminas Bagdonas and his AG2R La Mondiale team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 AG2R La Mondiale at the 2019 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Team Sunweb report for duty at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Mat Hayman and Mitchelton-Scott at the 2019 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Tour Down Under elite men's peloton assembled in Adelaide on Saturday for the official team presentation, where Peter Sagan, Richie Porte and Mat Hayman were among those to draw the loudest cheers from the crowds.

The first WorldTour race of the season starts on Tuesday, while the main event is preceded, as ever, by Sunday’s People’s Choice Classic criterium. Saturday’s presentation saw all 18 WorldTour teams display their new kit for the 2019 campaign.

Sagan is kicking off his season at the Tour Down Under for the third consecutive year. The Slovakian champion will look to hit the ground running in Australia before travelling to Argentina to continue his campaign at the Vuelta a San Juan.

Porte is making his WorldTour debut in Trek-Segafredo colours and is seeking a sixth consecutive stage win atop Willunga Hill. The Tasmanian will also hope to add a second overall title following his 2017 triumph.

2018 overall winner Daryl Impey returns once again at the head of a strong Mitchelton-Scott team, which includes Luke Durbridge and Mat Hayman, who is riding his final race before hanging up his wheels as a professional. The 2016 Paris-Roubaix winner was heartily acclaimed at Saturday’s presentation.

Italian champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be a favourite for the People’s Choice Classic and the sprint stages at the Tour Down Under, though he will face stiff competition from fast men like Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida).

Other stars kicking off their campaigns in Australia include Rohan Dennis, Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Luke Rowe, Wout Poels (Team Sky), Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin), Michael Valgren (Dimension Data) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale).

Scroll through the gallery above for an extensive look at the riders and jerseys of the 2019 Tour Down Under.