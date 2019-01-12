Tour Down Under: Pozzovivo down but not out after 70kph training crash
'I went from 70kph to zero in just three seconds' says Bahrain-Merida leader
Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) hit the deck at 75 kilometres an hour on Thursday during a training ride ahead of the Tour Down Under but came away with no serious injuries and will start the race in the coming days.
The Italian was on a descent and motor-pacing when the incident occurred. He hit an uneven section of tarmac and came down hard on his left side. He lost skin on his left arm and leg but bravely soldiered on, finishing his training with an additional three hours on bike before returning the team hotel.
“Before the crash I felt very good, and I think I can still recover in time for the race.”
