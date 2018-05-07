2018 Giro d'Italia - Rest Day 1 Recap
Dennis in pink as Grand Tour heads home to Italy
As the 2018 edition of the Giro d'Italia pauses to recover from a hectic Grande Partenza in Israel, take a walk down the lanes of recent memory as Cyclingnews looks back at the three opening stages.
Related Articles
Before the race even got underway, Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida) was out due to a crash in the time trial course preview. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) also crashed on the first day.
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), however, picked up where he left off in last year's race, pulling on the leader's maglia rosa after claiming a hard-fought win in the stage 1 individual time trial. But having won by two thin seconds over BMC's Rohan Dennis, his lead was vulnerable to attack.
BMC made their intentions clear on the first road stage, pulling back the breakaway to set up Dennis for the time bonus at the intermediate sprint. The plan was perfectly executed, and Dennis scored the three-second bonus in Caesarea to take the race lead.
From there on out, it was the Elia Viviani show, with Quick-Step Floors delivering the Italian to back-to-back stage victories.
Stage 1: Jerusalem (Individual time trial), 9.7km | Report & results
- Chris Froome crashes in Giro d'Italia time trial recon
- Siutsou out of Giro d'Italia after TT recon crash, Siutsou out for three months after vertebrae fracture in Giro d'Italia TT recon crash
- Chris Froome ready to battle on in Giro d'Italia despite crash and TT setback
- Tom Dumoulin: The victory was more important than the time gained
- Pinot underwhelmed by solid opening Giro d'Italia TT performance
- Dennis: I did everything I could but Dumoulin was better
- Giro d'Italia GC analysis: Dumoulin lays down marker, Froome concedes ground
- Simon Yates beats expectations in Giro d'Italia opener
- Viviani: My first goal is to win a stage
- Chris Froome: The Giro d'Italia isn't won in the prologue
Stage 2: Haifa - Tel Aviv, 167km | Report & results
- Dennis nets Giro d'Italia lead with time-bonus sprint
- Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 finish line quotes
- Giro d'Italia: Loss of pink jersey is no hardship for Tom Dumoulin
- Viviani: Early Giro d'Italia win takes away a lot of the pressure
- Giro d'Italia: Betancur looks to key mountain stages after a strong early start
- Lopez suffers early setbacks at Giro d'Italia
Stage 3: Be'er Sheva - Eilat, 229km | Report & results
- Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 finish line quotes
- Dennis: I'm going to race as if I'm trying to win the Giro d'Italia
- Viviani: I was looking to come of age at this Giro d'Italia
- Sam Bennett: If we keep knocking, the door will open at the Giro d'Italia
- Modolo rues near misses in Giro d'Italia sprints
- Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin and Froome endure stressful Eilat run-in
- Giro d'Italia: Opportunities for Simon Yates in first week in Italy
- Giro d'Italia: Boivin shows his colours with double breakaway efforts
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy