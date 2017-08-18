Trending

2017 Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial start times

Trek-Segafredo last team off in Nimes

Colombian wild card team Manzana Postobon will be the first team to start the Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial in Nîmes Saturday evening. Trek-Segafredo, the team of Alberto Contador, are the last of the 22 squads to start the 13.7km test against the clock at 18:54.

Starting with Manzana Postobon at 17:30 local time, the following teams will leave the Maison Carrée de Nîmes start ramp at four-minute intervals. The riders will arrive at the Nîmes musée archéologique.

Chris Froome's Sky are the penultimate starters, rolling out at 18:50 with the Briton and his teammates aiming to take an early advantage in the battle for the red jersey. Sky won the opening day team time trial last year, on a longer 27km course, placing Peter Kennaugh into the red jersey.

In the battle for the stage win, Sky will be challenged by Quick-Step Floors (18:22) and BMC Racing (18:34). Movistar has enjoyed success in recent Vuelta team time trials but bring a young squad to the 2017 edition of the Spanish Grand Tour lacking prowess against the clock.

The AG2R La Mondiale, Orica-Scott, Astana and Bahrain-Merida teams will be aiming to limit their losses to Sky and Froome.  

In 2017, the Vuelta a Espana starts outside of Spain for just the third time in race history after in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997 and Assen, Netherlands in 2009.

2017 Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Manzana Postobon17:30:00
2Lotto-Soudal17:34:00
3Dimension Data17:38:00
4Cannondale-Drapac17:42:00
5Aqua Blue Sport17:46:00
6FDJ17:50:00
7Bora-Hansgrohe17:54:00
8Cofidis17:58:00
9UAE Team Emirates18:02:00
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18:06:00
11Team Sunweb18:10:00
12Katusha-Alpecin18:14:00
13Astana18:18:00
14QuickStep-Floors18:22:00
15Bahrain-Merida18:26:00
16LottoNL-Jumbo18:30:00
17BMC18:34:00
18AG2R La Mondiale18:38:00
19Orica-Scott18:42:00
20Movistar18:46:00
21Team Sky18:50:00
22Trek-Segafredo18:54:00

