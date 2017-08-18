Image 1 of 4 Team Sky on their way to the win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 Profile of the 2017 Vuelta a España stage 1 (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 3 of 4 The Arena of Nimes made a nice backdrop for sign-in. (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 4 Team Sky riders celebrate winning stage 1 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Colombian wild card team Manzana Postobon will be the first team to start the Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial in Nîmes Saturday evening. Trek-Segafredo, the team of Alberto Contador, are the last of the 22 squads to start the 13.7km test against the clock at 18:54.

Starting with Manzana Postobon at 17:30 local time, the following teams will leave the Maison Carrée de Nîmes start ramp at four-minute intervals. The riders will arrive at the Nîmes musée archéologique.

Chris Froome's Sky are the penultimate starters, rolling out at 18:50 with the Briton and his teammates aiming to take an early advantage in the battle for the red jersey. Sky won the opening day team time trial last year, on a longer 27km course, placing Peter Kennaugh into the red jersey.

In the battle for the stage win, Sky will be challenged by Quick-Step Floors (18:22) and BMC Racing (18:34). Movistar has enjoyed success in recent Vuelta team time trials but bring a young squad to the 2017 edition of the Spanish Grand Tour lacking prowess against the clock.

The AG2R La Mondiale, Orica-Scott, Astana and Bahrain-Merida teams will be aiming to limit their losses to Sky and Froome.

In 2017, the Vuelta a Espana starts outside of Spain for just the third time in race history after in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997 and Assen, Netherlands in 2009.

2017 Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial start times

# Rider Name (Country) Team Start time 1 Manzana Postobon 17:30:00 2 Lotto-Soudal 17:34:00 3 Dimension Data 17:38:00 4 Cannondale-Drapac 17:42:00 5 Aqua Blue Sport 17:46:00 6 FDJ 17:50:00 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 17:54:00 8 Cofidis 17:58:00 9 UAE Team Emirates 18:02:00 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:06:00 11 Team Sunweb 18:10:00 12 Katusha-Alpecin 18:14:00 13 Astana 18:18:00 14 QuickStep-Floors 18:22:00 15 Bahrain-Merida 18:26:00 16 LottoNL-Jumbo 18:30:00 17 BMC 18:34:00 18 AG2R La Mondiale 18:38:00 19 Orica-Scott 18:42:00 20 Movistar 18:46:00 21 Team Sky 18:50:00 22 Trek-Segafredo 18:54:00

