2017 Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial start times
Trek-Segafredo last team off in Nimes
Colombian wild card team Manzana Postobon will be the first team to start the Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial in Nîmes Saturday evening. Trek-Segafredo, the team of Alberto Contador, are the last of the 22 squads to start the 13.7km test against the clock at 18:54.
Starting with Manzana Postobon at 17:30 local time, the following teams will leave the Maison Carrée de Nîmes start ramp at four-minute intervals. The riders will arrive at the Nîmes musée archéologique.
Chris Froome's Sky are the penultimate starters, rolling out at 18:50 with the Briton and his teammates aiming to take an early advantage in the battle for the red jersey. Sky won the opening day team time trial last year, on a longer 27km course, placing Peter Kennaugh into the red jersey.
In the battle for the stage win, Sky will be challenged by Quick-Step Floors (18:22) and BMC Racing (18:34). Movistar has enjoyed success in recent Vuelta team time trials but bring a young squad to the 2017 edition of the Spanish Grand Tour lacking prowess against the clock.
The AG2R La Mondiale, Orica-Scott, Astana and Bahrain-Merida teams will be aiming to limit their losses to Sky and Froome.
In 2017, the Vuelta a Espana starts outside of Spain for just the third time in race history after in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997 and Assen, Netherlands in 2009.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Manzana Postobon
|17:30:00
|2
|Lotto-Soudal
|17:34:00
|3
|Dimension Data
|17:38:00
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|17:42:00
|5
|Aqua Blue Sport
|17:46:00
|6
|FDJ
|17:50:00
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:54:00
|8
|Cofidis
|17:58:00
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:02:00
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:06:00
|11
|Team Sunweb
|18:10:00
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18:14:00
|13
|Astana
|18:18:00
|14
|QuickStep-Floors
|18:22:00
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|18:26:00
|16
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|18:30:00
|17
|BMC
|18:34:00
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:38:00
|19
|Orica-Scott
|18:42:00
|20
|Movistar
|18:46:00
|21
|Team Sky
|18:50:00
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|18:54:00
