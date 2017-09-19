2017 UCI Road World Championships elite women's time trial highlights - Video
First rainbow jersey for van Vleuten
A little over a year after her horror crash at the Rio Olympic Games, there was gold medal redemption for Annemiek Van Vleuten at the UCI Road World Championships with the Dutchwoman winning the women's time trial.
Van Vleuten was already enjoying one of her finest seasons to date before the Worlds and confirmed her current form and condition with a blistering ride on the 21-kilometre course. The Orica-Scott Women's rider beat compatriot and Olympic road race champion Anna van der Breggen with trade teammate Katrin Garfoot (Australia) repeating her bronze from Doha 2016. Van Vleuten's winning margin was 12 seconds to van der Breggen and 19 seconds to Garfoot.
Defending champion Amber Neben had an off day by her own reckoning with former junior world champion Chloe Dygert the best of the American's in fourth place.
