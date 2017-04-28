2017 Tour de Romandie stage 3 highlights - Video
Viviani gets the sprint win at last
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) finally claimed the first win of his 2017 season after half a dozen near-misses, taking out the bunch sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.
Viviani topped Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the dash to the line in Payerne after the early breakaway and a number of later attacks were all brought to heel.
Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) kept his race leader's jersey for the fourth straight day, still with eight seconds on Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) and Jesús Herrada (Movistar).
