2017 Paris-Nice stage 4 highlights - Video

Julian Alaphilippe on his way to winning the Paris-Nice time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) put in a stunning effort in the stage 4 time trial of Paris-Nice to win the complicated 14.5km test and swap the white jersey of best young rider for yellow.

The Frenchman is now poised to become the first French winner of the Race to the Sun since Laurent Jalabert's last victory 20 years ago, with a 33-second lead on compatriot Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and 47 seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Movistar).

Alaphilippe, who impressed in his second neo-pro year with three runner-up finishes in the Ardennes Classics and claimed the overall Tour of California last year, topped Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) by 19 seconds, with Gallopin third at 20 seconds.