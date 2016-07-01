2016 Giro Rosa team presentation - Gallery

Defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv), world champion Lizzie Armitstead and WorldTour leader Megan Guarnier (both Boels-Dolmans) were all on hand at the presentation with Boels-Dolmans opting for casual wear while the majority of teams opted for jerseys.
While some riders indulged in selfies, others were making friends with dogs, and enjoying late night treats. Every single rider was presented with a rose as they were introduced to the crowds on the balmy evening with smiles aplenty.
Have a look through through the gallery above by either clicking or swiping and for a race preview of the 2016 Giro Rosa, click here.
2016 Giro d'Italia Femminile route:
Friday, July 1: Prologue: Gaiarine 2km Saturday, July 2: Stage 1: Gaiarine – San Fior, 104km Sunday, July 3: Stage 2: Tarcento – Montenars, 111.1km Monday, July 4: Stage 3: Montagnana – Lendinara, 120km Tuesday, July 5: Stage 4: Costa Volpino – Lovere, 98.5km Wednesday, July 6: Stage 5: Grosio – Tirano, 77.5 km Thursday, July 7: Stage 6: Andora – Alassio/Madonna della Guardia, 118.6km Friday, July 8: Stage 7: Albisola Superiore – Varazze (individual TT), 21.9km Saturday, July 9: Stage 8: Rescaldina – Legnano, 99.3km Sunday, July 10: Stage 9: Verbania – Verbania, 104.8km
