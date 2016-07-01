2016 Giro Rosa team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 Selfie time for Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 30 Bepink are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 30 Selfie time (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 30 Anna Van Der Breggen and teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma make a new friend (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 30 The Cylance team is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 30 The Rabo-Liv team wait to be called onto the stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 30 A flower bearer waits to be called onto the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 30 The Boels Dolmans team went with a relaxed casual outfit for the team presentation (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 30 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) with her rose (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 30 Roses for the Cylance team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 30 Lizzie Armitstead backstage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 30 A relaxed entry for the Rab-Liv team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 30 Evie Stevens gets directions to the stage during the team presentation (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 30 Each rider received a rose during the team presentation (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 30 The Giro Rosa will be Xirayas De San Luis' biggest race yet in its history (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 30 Late night treats at the team presentation (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 30 Tiff Cromwell of Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 30 Bepink are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 30 A fan watches from afar (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 30 Watching from the shadows (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 30 The Cylance team waits on a park bench (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 30 The next Rabo-Liv team mascot (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 30 An-Li Kachelhoffer chooses to stand as her teammates take a seat (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 30 The Lotto-Soudal Ladies team wait to be called up onto the stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 30 The Canyon-SRAM rider walking to the team presentation (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 30 Barbara Guarischi chatting with her Canyon-SRAM teammates (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 30 There's time for a few backstage laughs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 30 Lotto-Soudal Ladies on stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 30 A big crowd came out for the team presentation (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 30 The Top Girls Fassa Bortolo team look relaxed ahead of the presentation (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The sole women's grand tour on the calendar, the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile or Giro Rosa, kicks off on Friday with a 2km prologue in Gaiarine. On the eve of the race, the 23-squads who will participate in the 2016 Giro Rosa gathered in San Fior for the team presentation.

Defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv), world champion Lizzie Armitstead and WorldTour leader Megan Guarnier (both Boels-Dolmans) were all on hand at the presentation with Boels-Dolmans opting for casual wear while the majority of teams opted for jerseys.

While some riders indulged in selfies, others were making friends with dogs, and enjoying late night treats. Every single rider was presented with a rose as they were introduced to the crowds on the balmy evening with smiles aplenty.

Have a look through through the gallery above by either clicking or swiping and for a race preview of the 2016 Giro Rosa, click here.

2016 Giro d'Italia Femminile route:

Friday, July 1: Prologue: Gaiarine 2km

Saturday, July 2: Stage 1: Gaiarine – San Fior, 104km

Sunday, July 3: Stage 2: Tarcento – Montenars, 111.1km

Monday, July 4: Stage 3: Montagnana – Lendinara, 120km

Tuesday, July 5: Stage 4: Costa Volpino – Lovere, 98.5km

Wednesday, July 6: Stage 5: Grosio – Tirano, 77.5 km

Thursday, July 7: Stage 6: Andora – Alassio/Madonna della Guardia, 118.6km

Friday, July 8: Stage 7: Albisola Superiore – Varazze (individual TT), 21.9km

Saturday, July 9: Stage 8: Rescaldina – Legnano, 99.3km

Sunday, July 10: Stage 9: Verbania – Verbania, 104.8km