2015 Giro d'Italia jerseys presented

Image 1 of 4 The 2015 maglia rosa (Image credit: RCS) Image 2 of 4 the 2015 maglia azzurra (Image credit: RCS) Image 3 of 4 The 2015 maglia bianca (Image credit: RCS) Image 4 of 4 The 2015 maglia rossa (Image credit: RCS)

RCS Sport, organizers of the Giro d’Italia, unveiled the leaders’ jerseys that will be worn during this year’s edition, which begins in San Lorenzo al Mare on May 9 and will finish in Milan on May 31. The jerseys are designed by the Italian menswear brand Lebole and were on display at an official presentation in Florence on Tuesday.

Although designed by Lebole, the jerseys will be made by Santini Maglificio Sportivo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2015. Monica Santini, CEO of Santini Maglificio Sportivo, and Anna Lebole, Marketing and Communication Manager at Lebole, presented the jerseys to guests at the event.

The general classification leader will wear the maglia rosa sponsored by Italian food company Balocco. Banca Mediolanum will sponsor the King of the Mountain blue jersey. Algida, makers of Italian novelty ice cream, will sponsor the Points leader's red jersey. The white jersey of the Best Young Rider will be sponsored by the discount supermarket brand, Eurospin.

“Giro d’Italia is a major asset of RCS Group, with an international prestige and value constantly increasing. We have one of the most relevant sport events on the world and we are very proud to be able to offer to our sponsors a high level event that allow us to grow with them year on year,” said Raimondo Zanaboni, Managing Director of RCS Advertising and CEO of RCS Sport.