Basso focused on being Contador's super domestique in Giro-Tour double

Italian puts off talk of retirement as he joins Tinkoff-Saxo

Image 1 of 4

Ivan Basso meets with his 2015 team Tinkoff-Saxo at a pre-season camp

Ivan Basso meets with his 2015 team Tinkoff-Saxo at a pre-season camp
(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Image 2 of 4

Ivan Basso during a core exercise.

Ivan Basso during a core exercise.
(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 3 of 4

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had another chance to practice his english.

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had another chance to practice his english.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 4

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso has put aside any talk of retirement and told Cyclingnews that he can be Alberto Contador’s super domestique in the Spaniard’s quest to win the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France double.

