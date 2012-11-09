2013 Canadian Mountain Bike Calendar released

Image 1 of 4 Geoff Kabush (Can) settled into eighth place with two to go. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 2 of 4 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) nailing down her tenth World Cup victory (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 4 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Max Plaxton (Can Specialized) sits two places off the podium and is fighting to get on. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)

Cycling Canada released its 2013 Mountain Bike calendar on Tuesday. The season will be highlighted by the UCI World Cup race in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, a race that has become a tradition on the UCI World Cup and is a favorite among international riders.

The 2013 Canadian mountain bike domestic calendar features three national championships for 2013. The traditional Canadian cross country championships will be held at the popular Hardwood Ski and Bike resort near Barrie, Ontario, the site that will host the mountain bike competitions for the 2015 Pan American Games.

The Canadian downhill championships will take place in Panorama, British Columbia, making a return to the popular destination for a third time in four years, while the Canadian marathon championships will make a return to St-Raymond for a second straight year after a highly-successful inaugural event in 2012.

The calendar also features an improved Canada Cup for both cross country and downhill. Five races will be held for cross country racers, while the downhill racers will ride in three events. The 2013 Canada Cup Finals will be held in Whistler, British Columbia, marking the return of racing at the popular destination. The 2013 Canada Cup series will be held in three provinces: Québec, Ontario and British Columbia.

Mathieu Boucher, director of development for Cycling Canada, is excited about the opportunities for next season. "We are pleased to host three different Canadian Championships for 2013 catering to all our riders, in three different provinces. The Canada Cup is also promising to be stronger than ever in 2013, with committed and experienced organizing committees in place. Riders taking part in both the Canadian Championships and Canada Cup events will experience the best mountain biking that Canada has to offer."

2013 Canadian National Mountain Bike Calendar

July 6-7: Canadian Mountain Bike Downhill Championships [elite & junior], Panorama, BC

July 19-21: Canadian Mountain Bike Cross Country Championships [Elite, U23 & junior], Barrie, ON

August 1-9: 2013 Canada Games, Sherbrooke, QC

August 10-11: UCI World Cup [Elite, U23 & junior], Mont-Sainte-Anne, QC

August 25: Canadian Mountain Bike Marathon Championships [Elite], St. Raymond, QC



