Canada Cup cross country champions recognized

Image 1 of 2 Raphael Gagne (Maxxis / Rocky Mountain) is a young Canadian cross country racer to watch. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Canada's Frederique Trudel was sitting 3rd on lap 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Elite and junior winners of the cross country Canada Cup were recognized for the achievements this spring and summer. Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain/Procycle), Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao), Frédérique Trudel (Specialized-Québec) and Alexandre Vialle (Scott-Pur Power)

In the elite category, Gagné took the victory of the overall standings. Gagné won the opening race in Mont-Tremblant, and then went on to win the second race in Baie-Saint-Paul. In the third and final race of the series, with the title already under his belt, Gagné went on to place second at the Hardwoord Ski and Bike event.

Walter was the overall champion of the elite women's category. As Gagné did, Walter won both the opening events in Mont-Tremblant and Baie-Saint-Paul, and then went on to take the second place of the final stop on the circuit.

In the junior category, Trudel successfully defended her title from 2011, winning the overall title by taking the victory in all three races, earning herself the maximum 200 points available.

Vialle surged to the top of the overall standings in the very last race in Barrie, Ontario, edging 2011 champion Marc Antoine Nadon. Tied with Nadon, Vialle won the tie breaker, winning more points in the third and final race. Both Vialle and Nadon, as well as third place finisher Peter Disera (Team Ontario) finished the series with 185 points.

Nicholas Vipond, Mountain Bike coordinator at Cycling Canada Cyclisme, was pleased with the efforts from the local organizing committees. "We received outstanding support from the local venues and the local organizing committees. Hosting these races is critical for the development of future cycling stars, and the involvement from all of us in the cycling community goes a long way in an athlete’s career."

Due to the cancellation of the Canada Cup Series race in Canmore, Alberta, the best two of three races counted towards the overall standings.

The downhill series of the Canada Cup will continue with its regular schedule, and the finals will be held in July at Panorama, British Columbia.

2012 Canada Cup cross country final standings

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao) 400 pts 2 Cindy Montambault (CVM 2 Vals) 315 3 Amanda Sin (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 310 4 Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 295 5 Mariske Strauss (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tec) 260

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain/Procycle) 400 pts 2 Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 330 3 Neal Kindree (Specialized Canada) 315 4 Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain/Procycle) 285 5 Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d’Alma/Devinci) 275

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frédérique Trudel (Specialized Québec) 200 pts 2 Gabrielle April (Lessard Bicycles) 170 3 Frédérique Larose-Gingras (CVM Subway-Génétik) 155 4 Émie Jacques-Beaudoin (Lessard Bicycles) 130 5 Rachel Pageau (Cyclone d’Alma) 105