Canada sends larger crew to next two MTB World Cups

Image 1 of 4 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) dictating the pace early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) nails down second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) being interviewed before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 4 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) on the steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

A larger crew of Canadian mountain bikers will be racing the next two UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events and hoping to score some very precious points for Canada in the UCI Olympic qualification process.





Canada is ranked comfortably in first place of the women's UCI Olympic Nations Ranking, and in 13th place of the men's ranking with 1633 points. According to the UCI Olympic selection protocol, countries ranked sixth through 13th will receive two spots on the start line of the men's Olympic race, while Canada has secured the maximum two spots for the women's Olympic race.





Canadian athletes racing the UCI Mountain Bike World Cups in Czech, France



Elite men

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3RoxRacing)

Cam Jette (Scott-3RoxRacing)

Tyson Wagler (Scott-3RoxRacing)

Adam Morka

Max Plaxton (Team Specialized Racing USA)

Derek Zandstra (Scott-3RoxRacing)





Under 23 men

Evan Guthrie (Canadian National Team)

Evan McNeely (Canadian National Team)

Etienne Moreau (Team Xprezo-Borsea)



