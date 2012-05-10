Canada sends larger crew to next two MTB World Cups
Nove Mesto and La Bresse final rounds for Olympic qualification
A larger crew of Canadian mountain bikers will be racing the next two UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events and hoping to score some very precious points for Canada in the UCI Olympic qualification process.
Canada is ranked comfortably in first place of the women's UCI Olympic Nations Ranking, and in 13th place of the men's ranking with 1633 points. According to the UCI Olympic selection protocol, countries ranked sixth through 13th will receive two spots on the start line of the men's Olympic race, while Canada has secured the maximum two spots for the women's Olympic race.
Canadian athletes racing the UCI Mountain Bike World Cups in Czech, France
Elite men
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3RoxRacing)
Cam Jette (Scott-3RoxRacing)
Tyson Wagler (Scott-3RoxRacing)
Adam Morka
Max Plaxton (Team Specialized Racing USA)
Derek Zandstra (Scott-3RoxRacing)
Under 23 men
Evan Guthrie (Canadian National Team)
Evan McNeely (Canadian National Team)
Etienne Moreau (Team Xprezo-Borsea)
