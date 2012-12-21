2012 Reader Poll: Voigt voted best rider on Twitter
I just try and entertain people a little bit, says German
The votes are in, the results have been counted and Jens Voigt (RadioShack Nissan) has been voted your favourite professional rider on twitter in the Cyclingnews Reader poll, 2012.
Related Articles
2012 Reader Poll: Bresset wins female mountain biker category
2012 Reader Poll: Vos voted best female road rider
2012 Reader Poll: Wiggins voted Male Road Rider of the Year
2012 Reader Poll: Schurter wins Male Mountain Biker of the Year
2012 Reader Poll: Vaughters best non-rider on Twitter
2012 Reader Poll: Hoy wins track rider of the year
2012 Reader Poll: Nys wins cyclo-cross rider of the year
2012 Reader Poll: Best Tech Innovation
2012 Reader Poll: Paris-Roubaix voted best one-day race
2012 Reader Poll: Specialized's S-Works wins best team bike
2012 Reader Poll: 99th edition of Tour de France voted Best Stage Race
The jolly German secured the title with a total of the 32 per cent of the vote with 2011 winner Mark Cavendish in second place with 20 per cent. David Millar finished a distant third with 18 per cent.
Voigt, 41, told Cyclingnews that he was honoured to pick up the award.
"First of all thanks for voting for me," he told Cyclingnews during a recent RadioShack team camp.
"Hopefully you didn't just vote for me because I put out the biggest amount of tweets. Hopefully you liked the contents and the quality of it. Actually I tried to give a whole view into my life, not just the hours I ride and the Watts and the calories I've burned.
"I've tried to let fans be part of my life. As you can image with six kids, my mother in law living with me and the cat and the dog there's always something going on. I just try and entertain people a little bit. I like to be amongst the people and share a large part of my life. For me it's good because in the end the fans are really important and the feedback you get is really true and honest."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt: @thejensie
|32.09%
|2
|Mark Cavendish: @MarkCavendish
|20.38%
|3
|David Millar: @millarmind
|18.68%
|4
|Fabian Cancellara: @f_cancellara
|13.50%
|5
|Taylor Phinney: @taylorphinney
|8.63%
|6
|Adam Myerson: @AdamMyerson
|2.05%
|7
|Michael Creed: @Michael_Creed
|1.57%
|8
|Marco Pinotti: @marcopinotti
|1.29%
|9
|Bridie O'Donnell: @Bridie_OD
|1.14%
|10
|Danny Pate: @TheDPate
|0.67%
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy