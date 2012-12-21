2012 Reader Poll: Voigt voted best rider on Twitter

Image 1 of 5 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 5 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) goes on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Jens Voigt fans offer encouragement and more (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) savours his victory in Beaver Creek (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The votes are in, the results have been counted and Jens Voigt (RadioShack Nissan) has been voted your favourite professional rider on twitter in the Cyclingnews Reader poll, 2012.

The jolly German secured the title with a total of the 32 per cent of the vote with 2011 winner Mark Cavendish in second place with 20 per cent. David Millar finished a distant third with 18 per cent.

Voigt, 41, told Cyclingnews that he was honoured to pick up the award.

"First of all thanks for voting for me," he told Cyclingnews during a recent RadioShack team camp.

"Hopefully you didn't just vote for me because I put out the biggest amount of tweets. Hopefully you liked the contents and the quality of it. Actually I tried to give a whole view into my life, not just the hours I ride and the Watts and the calories I've burned.

"I've tried to let fans be part of my life. As you can image with six kids, my mother in law living with me and the cat and the dog there's always something going on. I just try and entertain people a little bit. I like to be amongst the people and share a large part of my life. For me it's good because in the end the fans are really important and the feedback you get is really true and honest."

