2012 Reader Poll: Hoy wins track rider of the year

Image 1 of 5 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 Able to instill fear into his competitiors Chris Hoy awaits the Keirin final at the World Championships in Melbourne. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 5 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) moves to the front position on the last lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 A triumphant Chris Hoy (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Anna Meares (Australia) high fives the crowd (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

After surpassing Sir Steve Redgrave as Britain's most successful Olympian, Sir Chris Hoy is now so famous in the UK that he has a velodrome named after him in Glasgow, and the Scotsman isn't done yet.

Hoy may have only taken one world title in the keirin this year and been left off the individual sprint for the Olympics in favour of Jason Kenny, but he succeeded in claiming gold in twi events in London - the keirin and the team sprint.

He bore the flag for his country in the opening ceremonies, then anchored the team sprint to bring himself equal with the record of Redgrave. He then withstood the enormous pressure and expectations of his home fans to dominate the keirin in a convincing fashion, topping the gold medal record for his country with the sixth Olympic title of his career.

Hoy's power on the bike and leadership off it has earned him high praise from colleagues and competitors alike. Clearly earning the respect of the fans, he topped our poll with almost 44% of the vote.

Australian Anna Meares was our next finisher in the poll with 10.9%. The 29-year-old pulled off a perfect series of sprints to win Olympic gold over her rival Victoria Pendleton, one of the few riders who was able to defeat the British on their home turf.

The gold added to her world title tally (keirin and individual sprint) won in her home country earlier in the year.

Results