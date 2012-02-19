2012 American Mountain Bike Challenge calendar announced

Image 1 of 3 USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) riding sweet singletrack at Mt. Morris, Wisconsin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Georgia Gould (Luna) celebrates victory in the US cross country national championship race in her former hometown of Ketchum, Idaho (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 A rider takes a singletrack turn at high speed. (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)

USA Cycling announced the dates and venues for its 2012 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC). All AMBC events serve as qualifiers for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships.

Entering its 16th year in 2012, the 23-race AMBC series will visit 16 states in a six-month span. Racing begins with the US Cup East Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) #1 in Gainesville, Florida, on March 18, and concludes with the Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival in Rocksprings, Texas on September 1-2. The complete AMBC calendar is below.

The AMBC was created in 1996 to provide opportunities for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities. Each stop on the series offers cross country events, and several stops offer short track cross country, downhill, time trials, or super D competitions as well. The top 10 finishers in each respective age group and ability category at an AMBC event will qualify to compete at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships.

2012 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC) Calendar

March 18: US Cup East/SERC #1, Gainesville, Florida

March 25: Chickasaw Trace Classic, Columbia, Tennessee

April 1: US Cup East/SERC #2, Bryson City, North Carolina

April 14: Rumble at 18 Road, Fruita, Colorado

April 22: US Cup East/SERC #3, Conyers, Georgia

April 22: Stump Jump 2012, Spartanburg, South Carolina

April 29: US Cup East/SERC #4, Winder, Georgia

April 29: Greenbrier Challenge, Hagerstown-Frederick, Maryland

May 5-6: The Idyllwild Spring Challenge, Idyllwild, California

May 6: US Cup East/SERC #5, Ducktown, Tennessee

May 6: Iron Hill Challenge, Newark, Delaware

May 27: Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, Durango, Colorado

June 10: US Cup East/SERC #6, Elizabethtown, Kentucky

June 24: US Cup East/SERC #7, Clemson, South Carolina

June 30–July 1: DINO AMBC Challenge, North Vernon, Indiana

July 7-8: Bays Mountain Challenge, Kingsport, Tennessee

July 13-15: Eureka Springs Fat Tire Festival, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

July 15: US Cup East/SERC #8, Knoxville, Tennesee

July 15: Campmor H2H #4/17th Annual Bulldog Rump, Andover, New Jersey

July 29: US Cup East/SERC #9, Fort Payne, Alabama

August 5: US Cup East/SERC #10, Fontana, North Carolina

August 12: Bear Creek Mountain Bike Challenge, Macungie, Pennsylvania

September 1-2: Camp Eagle Classic MTB Festival, Rocksprings, Texas

For more information on the AMBC, visit www.usacycling.org/ambc/.