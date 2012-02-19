2012 American Mountain Bike Challenge calendar announced
23 events double as qualifying for nationals
USA Cycling announced the dates and venues for its 2012 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC). All AMBC events serve as qualifiers for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships.
Related Articles
Entering its 16th year in 2012, the 23-race AMBC series will visit 16 states in a six-month span. Racing begins with the US Cup East Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) #1 in Gainesville, Florida, on March 18, and concludes with the Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival in Rocksprings, Texas on September 1-2. The complete AMBC calendar is below.
The AMBC was created in 1996 to provide opportunities for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities. Each stop on the series offers cross country events, and several stops offer short track cross country, downhill, time trials, or super D competitions as well. The top 10 finishers in each respective age group and ability category at an AMBC event will qualify to compete at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships.
2012 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC) Calendar
March 18: US Cup East/SERC #1, Gainesville, Florida
March 25: Chickasaw Trace Classic, Columbia, Tennessee
April 1: US Cup East/SERC #2, Bryson City, North Carolina
April 14: Rumble at 18 Road, Fruita, Colorado
April 22: US Cup East/SERC #3, Conyers, Georgia
April 22: Stump Jump 2012, Spartanburg, South Carolina
April 29: US Cup East/SERC #4, Winder, Georgia
April 29: Greenbrier Challenge, Hagerstown-Frederick, Maryland
May 5-6: The Idyllwild Spring Challenge, Idyllwild, California
May 6: US Cup East/SERC #5, Ducktown, Tennessee
May 6: Iron Hill Challenge, Newark, Delaware
May 27: Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, Durango, Colorado
June 10: US Cup East/SERC #6, Elizabethtown, Kentucky
June 24: US Cup East/SERC #7, Clemson, South Carolina
June 30–July 1: DINO AMBC Challenge, North Vernon, Indiana
July 7-8: Bays Mountain Challenge, Kingsport, Tennessee
July 13-15: Eureka Springs Fat Tire Festival, Eureka Springs, Arkansas
July 15: US Cup East/SERC #8, Knoxville, Tennesee
July 15: Campmor H2H #4/17th Annual Bulldog Rump, Andover, New Jersey
July 29: US Cup East/SERC #9, Fort Payne, Alabama
August 5: US Cup East/SERC #10, Fontana, North Carolina
August 12: Bear Creek Mountain Bike Challenge, Macungie, Pennsylvania
September 1-2: Camp Eagle Classic MTB Festival, Rocksprings, Texas
For more information on the AMBC, visit www.usacycling.org/ambc/.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy