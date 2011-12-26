USA Cycling announces 2012 Pro Ultra Endurance Tour
Five events planned in four states
USA Cycling announced the dates and locations for its 2012 Pro Mountain Bike Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET). The US Pro UET recognizes the best competitors in six-hour, 24-hour, marathon and ultra-marathon mountain bike competitions across the United States.
Related Articles
The calendar will begin on March 10 with the Spa City 6-Hour Mountain Bike Race in Hot Springs, Arkansas, before making two consecutive stops in California. The first stop in California will be in Lake Morena for the Sagebrush Safari 50 on May 20 before continuing with the Big Bear 50 in Big Bear Lake on June 3. The calendar's penultimate date will be June 30 for the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial in Galena Lodge, Idaho, which will serve as a kickoff to the 2012 US Cross Country National Championships in Ketchum, Idaho, from July 5-8. The Pro UET will conclude on July 21 with 12 Hours of Snowmass in Snowmass, Colorado.
In 2011, Manuel Prado (Team Sho-air) topped the men's standings while Pua Mata (Team Sho-air) won three of four events to top the women's standings.
2012 US Pro UET
March 10: Spa City 6-Hour Mountain Bike Race, Hot Springs, Arkansas
May 20: Sagebrush Safari 50, Lake Morena, California
June 3: Big Bear 50, Big Bear Lake, California
June 30: Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial, Galena Lodge, Idaho
July 21: 12 Hours of Snowmass, Snowmass, Colorado
USA Cycling previously announced the dates and venues for the 2012 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT).
For more details on the US Pro UET, visit www.USACycling.org/prouet.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy