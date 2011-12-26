USA Cycling announces 2012 Pro Ultra Endurance Tour

Image 1 of 2 Manny Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 2 Pua Mata at dusk just before "lights on" (Image credit: Drew Greer)

USA Cycling announced the dates and locations for its 2012 Pro Mountain Bike Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET). The US Pro UET recognizes the best competitors in six-hour, 24-hour, marathon and ultra-marathon mountain bike competitions across the United States.

The calendar will begin on March 10 with the Spa City 6-Hour Mountain Bike Race in Hot Springs, Arkansas, before making two consecutive stops in California. The first stop in California will be in Lake Morena for the Sagebrush Safari 50 on May 20 before continuing with the Big Bear 50 in Big Bear Lake on June 3. The calendar's penultimate date will be June 30 for the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial in Galena Lodge, Idaho, which will serve as a kickoff to the 2012 US Cross Country National Championships in Ketchum, Idaho, from July 5-8. The Pro UET will conclude on July 21 with 12 Hours of Snowmass in Snowmass, Colorado.

In 2011, Manuel Prado (Team Sho-air) topped the men's standings while Pua Mata (Team Sho-air) won three of four events to top the women's standings.

2012 US Pro UET

March 10: Spa City 6-Hour Mountain Bike Race, Hot Springs, Arkansas

May 20: Sagebrush Safari 50, Lake Morena, California

June 3: Big Bear 50, Big Bear Lake, California

June 30: Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial, Galena Lodge, Idaho

July 21: 12 Hours of Snowmass, Snowmass, Colorado

USA Cycling previously announced the dates and venues for the 2012 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT).

For more details on the US Pro UET, visit www.USACycling.org/prouet.