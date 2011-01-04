1939 Paris-Roubaix winner Masson dies at age 95

Emile Masson excelled on the cobbles of France. (Image credit: AFP)

Emile Masson Jr., who won Paris-Roubaix in 1939, died Sunday at the age of 95. He also won Fleche Wallonne in 1938.

Related Articles Raymond Impanis passes away

Masson was born in Hollogne-aux-Pierres, and followed in the footsteps of his father Emile Masson Sr, who not only rode professionally but won a stage at the Tour de France in 1922.

The younger Masson rode professionally from 1937 to 1939 and from 1945 to 1951. In 1938, he won Fleche Wallonne and a stage at the Tour de France. Paris-Roubaix followed the next year.

After the war, Masson returned to his bike, winning Bordeaux-Paris in 1946, a race famous for being about 560 km long and requiring some 14 hours to ride.

Masson also won the Belgian national championship title in 1946 and 1947.

He was the second Belgian Paris-Roubaix winner to die in recent days. Raymond Impanis, who won the race in 1954, died on December 31 at the age of 85. His funeral is scheduled for this Thursday.

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to the family.