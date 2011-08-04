1932 Olympic champion dies, aged 100

Riders will start the season in Argentina at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Attilio Pavesi, the oldest Italian Olympic champion at 100 years, has passed away earlier this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The former cyclist was awarded two gold medals of the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, one in the individual road race and the other in the team event. Both were time trials over 100 kilometres.

Pavesi was born on October 1, 1910, in Caorso, Emilia Romagna, as the eleventh child of a well-situated family. After his Olympic feat, he became a professional road racer but could not score any important victories except a 1934 Tour of Tuscany stage win.

At the beginning of World War II, Pavesi left Italy for Argentina where he took part in the Sixday races of Buenos Aires. Once retired, he continued to organize cycling races in the country that became his home.

Pavesi passed away on August 2, aged 100 years and ten months.

