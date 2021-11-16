100% launches brand new Eastcraft and Westcraft sunglasses
Super stylish aviator-esque design with extra protection and a unique lens change mechanism
100% has launched two new sunglasses models: the Eastcraft and the Westcraft. Both lineups come with the same features, and are designed to be both performance-enhancing and stylish, and will no doubt be gunning for a place in the best cycling sunglasses segment.
100%, which has its roots in 1980s San Diego motocross, has opted for a distinct aviator silhouette design, with the Eastcraft adopting a square-like lens shape, while the Westcraft lenses are more rounded.
Both models come with 5.5-base cylindrical lenses for increased peripheral view, while removable side shields offer additional protection from the elements. The TR90 frame is designed to be durable, flexible and lightweight, while all the lens colours are offered in both shield and dual lens configurations through the brand’s Replacement Lenses Programme.
There are four colourways that feature in both lineups: Soft Tact Cool Grey frame with HiPER Crimson Silver Mirror lens, Soft Tact Red frame with Black Mirror lens, Soft Tact Black frame with Soft Gold Mirror lens, and Matte Black frame with Smoke lens. The Westcraft also offers a fifth colour option: Soft Tact White frame with HiPER Blue Multilayer Mirror lens.
All lenses provide UV400 protection, and feature hydrophobic and oleophobic lens treatment to repel water, dirt and oil. Most notable is the unique lens change mechanism, which features a V-latch to lock and unlock the lens.
All models are available in either a men’s or women’s fit, and come with a hard case, microfibre cleaning bag, clear dual replacement lenses, and extra alternative fit nose pads.
Both the Eastcraft and Westcraft sunglasses are available to buy now, and start at £169.99. For full pricing details and colour combinations, check out the gallery above.
Mildred is a Reviews Writer for Cyclingnews who loves all forms of cycling from long-distance audax to daily errand-running by bike. She does almost everything on two wheels, including moving house, and started out her cycling career working in a bike shop. For the past five years she's volunteered at The Bristol Bike Project as a mechanic and session coordinator, and now sits on its board of directors. Since then she's gone on to write for a multitude of cycling publications, including Bikeradar, Cycling Plus, Singletrack, Red Bull, Cycling UK and Total Women's Cycling. She's dedicated to providing more coverage of women's specific cycling tech, elevating under-represented voices in the sport, and making cycling more accessible overall.
Height: 156cm (5'2")
Weight: 75kg
Rides: Liv Devote, Genesis Equilibrium Disc 20, Triban RC520 Women's Disc, Genesis Flyer, Whyte Victoria, Cotic BFe 26, Clandestine custom bike
