10 UCI Continental teams for US peloton

Image 1 of 5 Team Illuminate's Alexander Ray and Edwin Avila get ready for stage. (Image credit: Team Illuminate) Image 2 of 5 Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) tucks in while in the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Serghei Tvetcov of Romania riding for Jelly Belly presented by Maxxis crosses the finish line in stage three of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain Image 4 of 5 Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Mike Creed is ready to spend his first full season behind the directors wheel. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The number of UCI-registered continental teams in the US will remain at 10 this season, with three new squads stepping in for the now-defunct teams Jamis, Astellas and Lupus.

The U23 team led by former SmartStop director Mike Creed is registered under the name Aevolo, as Cyclingnews reported last year. New U23 national cyclo-cross champion Lance Haidet and runner-up Gage Hecht are amongst the team's riders.

Canyon Bicycles, a new team out of Utah, made the cut, too, with former WorldTour rider Chad Beyer, and former U23 national champion Rob Squire.

CCB Velotooler is the third new team, another developmental squad that grew out of the New England CCB club.

The merged Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling squad, which Cyclingnews reported on last year, is the only other team to change for 2017.

The Rally Cycling roster was already confirmed in November, with junior world time trial champion Brandon McNulty the hot new signing. Holowesko-Citadel added four new riders for this season, while Axeon Hagens Berman added eight riders but keeps top-performers Adrien Costa, Logan Owen and Neilson Powless.

Serghei Tvetcov returns stateside with Jelly Belly-Maxxis, and Australian Cameron Wurf returns to the pro peloton after quitting in 2014 when Cannondale merged with Garmin. He signed with Cylance Pro Cycling, and will ride alongside former US champion Eric Marcotte and the evergreen Karl Menzies under the direction of Hilton Clarke.

Simon Pellaud from IAM Cycling joins Team Illuminate, and will ride alongside Colombian sprinter Edwin Avila.

Axeon Hagens Berman

William Barta (USA)

Christopher Blevins (USA)

Jonathan Brown (USA)

Adrien Costa (USA)

Geoffrey Curran (USA)

Edward Dunbar (Irl)

Ian Garrison (USA)

Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu)

Ivo Oliveira (Por)

Rui Oliveira (Por)

Logan Owen (USA)

Neilson Powless (USA)

Michael Rice (Aus)

Chad Young (USA)





CCB Velotooler

Cameron Beard (USA)

Patrick Collins (USA)

Ansel Dickey (USA)

John Harris (USA)

Jonah Mead Van Court (USA)

Timothy Mitchell (USA)

Nathaniel Morse (USA)

Spencer Petrov (USA)

Sam Rosenholtz (USA)

Jacob Sitler (USA)

Antti Sizko (Fin)

Cory Small (USA)

Cooper Willsey (USA)

Cylance Cycling

Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col)

Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex)

Scott Law (Aus)

Bryan Lewis (USA)

Eric Marcotte (USA)

Karl Menzies (Aus)

Kyle Murphy (USA)

Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA)

Justin Williams (USA)

Canyon Bicycles

Chad Beyer (USA)

Cortlan Brown (USA)

Michael Burleigh (USA)

Steve Fisher (USA)

Cory Greenberg (USA)

Kaler Marshall (USA)

Erik Slack (USA)

Robert Squire (USA)

Chris Winn (Aus)



Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling

Connor Brown (USA)

Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)

Alex Hoehn (USA)

Cory Lockwood (USA)

Brian Mcculloch (USA)

Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex)

Joseph Schmalz (USA)

Nicholas Torraca (USA)

Innokenty Zavyalov (USA)



