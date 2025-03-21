Michael Matthews returns to Milan-San Remo with determination a year on from 'difficult to swallow' near-miss

By published

Australian reveals he reconned final '20 or 30 times' after finishing a close second last year

Michael Matthews and his Jayco-AlUla teammates at the 2025 Milan-San Remo team presentation
Michael Matthews and his Jayco-AlUla teammates at the 2025 Milan-San Remo team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews heads back to Milan-San Remo on Saturday, taking another shot at a race where victory has narrowly eluded him over the years.

The Australian has racked up three podium placings in 11 appearances at La Classicissima, but none saw him come closer to the win than last season, where he came centimetres away from beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line in San Remo.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

