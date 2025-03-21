'If you have the legs, you just have to go' - Neilson Powless eyes Poggio as decisive spot to earn podium at Milan-San Remo

By published

US rider back for third try at season-opening Monument, saying 'there's no time to hesitate' when final attacks strike

AURON FRANCE MARCH 15 Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF EducationEasypost crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 7 a 1093km stage from Nice to Auron 1603m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Auron France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) suffered in the cold at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) is back for a third try at Milan-San Remo, and is still hunting a victory at the monumental 289km race, or any Monument for that matter. He has tucked away lessons learned and expected to regain top form from early March in his "fight for the podium".

In 2021 he scored a signature win at the 223.5km Clásica San Sebastián, turning heads for his abilities in the long one-day races rather than just an all-rounder in stage races. It is not the distance of Milan-San Remo that is the most daunting task but knowing when to fire the after-burners of his engine before the final dash on Via Roma.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

