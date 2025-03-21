How to watch Milan-San Remo 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

Jasper Philipsen, Michael Matthews, and Tadej Pogačar on the final podium of the 2024 Milan-San Remo

Watch Milan-San Remo on March 22 to see the men’s – and, for the first time, women's – WorldTour peloton in action at the first Monument Classic of the 2025 season, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The race marks the continuation of the WorldTour season as top-class pelotons of men and women riders head to Italy to take on La Classicissima, a race to the coast over the famous climbs of the Cipressa and Poggio.

What will be the first edition of the Milan-San Remo Women will see a list of the sport's biggest stars lining up in Genoa to take on the 156km course down the coast – including the traditional appointments at the Tre Capi, Cipressa, and Poggio along the way.

The men's race will follow a 289km course from Pavia near Milan down to San Remo, with all the famous closing climbs featuring as well as the Passo del Turchino, which isn't part of the women's route.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options for Milan-San Remo. Read on for all the details on how to watch Milan-San Remo online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Milan-San Remo for free?

The 2025 edition of Milan-San Remo will have free-to-air coverage for viewers in a number of countries, including Australia, Belgium, and the host country of Italy.

Fans in Australia can watch Milan-San Remo on SBS after the national broadcaster added the event to its offering. Live streaming for both the men's and women's Milan-San Remo will be hosted on the streaming platform SBS On Demand.

In Italy, coverage of the most famous Italian Classic is, as ever, available to watch on public broadcaster RAI – both the men's and women's races will be shown on RAI 2, with live streaming available via RAI Play, which is a simple browser player without account registration.

In Belgium, the races will go out on French-language public broadcaster RTBF's main channel, La Une, as well as on their free streaming service, Auvio.

Away from home? These services are all geo-restricted, but you can get your usual coverage while travelling by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Milan-San Remo from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Milan-San Remo is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Where can I watch Milan-San Remo in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Milan-San Remo on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is the channel you need, while to watch Milan-San Remo online, the Discovery+ streaming platform has you covered.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through a pay-TV package with various providers, while Discovery+ plans now cost £30.99 a month since the closure of Eurosport.

► What's happening to cycling on TV in the UK? Explaining the Eurosport closure, TNT Sports, pricing, and how to watch

Where can I watch Milan-San Remo in the USA?

Milan-San Remo will have live coverage on the streaming service Max in the USA.

You can watch cycling on Max for $9.99 a month right now, but at the end of the month the price is changing to $15.99 a month.

Where can I watch Milan-San Remo in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Milan-San Remo on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for those in Canada, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of Flobikes doesn't have the rights to Milan-San Remo.

Where to watch Milan-San Remo in Australia and New Zealand

As outlined above, SBS has Milan-San Remo free coverage for those in Australia.

As a result, Aussies will be locked out of the streaming on Staylive. Those in New Zealand can still watch Milan-San Remo on Staylive ($9.99 a month), but only the men's race will be shown live.